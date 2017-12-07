2018 Crystal Cup details released

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – Details for the 7th annual Crystal Cup were announced by organisers earlier this week which will take place in Charlie Lake.

This winter’s pond hockey tournament is scheduled to take place on the lake from Friday, February 23rd to Sunday, February 25th. This year’s event will be more family focused, with a number of activates for kids being added to the lineup. Registration will be taking place at Ernie’s Sports Experts and begins Friday, December 15th. This year’s fee will be $300 per team which includes a $100 deposit for volunteer work.

2017’s Crystal Cup had over 50 teams participate from across Canada, in addition to an appearance from former NHLer Larry Melnyk.

“We have had a number of former NHLer’s attending the event from Melnyk to local talent Mark Hartigan, who won two Stanley Cups,” said President Neil Evans. “Don’t be surprised if there’s another former NHLer at this year’s event as well as teams from all over western Canada.”

For more information visit the Crystal Cup’s website, Facebook and Twitter.