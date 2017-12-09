UPDATE – Fort St. John RCMP search for carjacking suspect

UPDATE as of 1:10 p.m. – The suspect has been identified and located. The vehicle has also been recovered. Thank you to the media and public for your assistance.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP need your help to find a suspect in an alleged carjacking Friday night.

According to the RCMP on December 8th, 2017 at approximately 9:45 pm Fort St John RCMP were called to the McDonald’s parking lot located at 10920 Alaska Rd North, Fort St John.

The investigation revealed that a group of co-workers had driven to McDonald’s and parked their truck in the parking lot. One of the co-workers remained inside the truck while the others went inside McDonald’s. Moments later, an unidentified male entered the truck and was trying to drive away with it. The passenger who was still inside the truck at the time attempted to prevent the theft from taking place but was assaulted in the process.

The passenger was uninjured and managed to get out of the truck. The truck was then driven away by the suspect. The stolen truck is described as a 2010 Ford F150 white in colour bearing the BC license plate of KJ1718.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

between 30-35 years old

full beard

wearing dark coloured clothing

If you see the stolen truck or can help identify the suspect please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.