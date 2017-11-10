Zimmer issues statement after defeat of Bill C-346

OTTAWA, O.N. – Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer said he was honoured to rise in the House of Commons on Wednesday and vote “Yes” on his Private Member’s Bill, C-346 An Act to Amend the Firearms Act. The Bill was defeated by a vote of 199 to 83.

After the bill was defeated, Zimmer issued the following statement:

“I would like to thank my colleagues who supported this Bill, particularly MP Larry Maguire who rose to speak during the first hour of debate and MP John Barlow who seconded the Bill. I would also like to thank MP Blaine Calkins and MP Larry Miller who spoke last night and made very compelling arguments in favour of this common-sense legislation. Finally, I want to extend my gratitude to the Liberal Member of Parliament who had the courage to stand up in support of my Bill as well as those who chose to abstain.

It’s very unfortunate but also very apparent that the Liberal Members who rose to debate this Bill didn’t actually read it nor do they understand current Canadian firearms laws. This Bill would not have made any changes to the rigorous process of background checks that are required to get a Canadian firearm license and it would not have been any easier to obtain a firearm in Canada.

Bill C-346 would have eliminated some of the duplication that currently exists as a result of the RCMP’s Continuous Eligibility program. The information is already being updated every 24 hours through this program which makes the 10 year update that this Bill proposed entirely rational.

I firmly believe that ‘Grandpa Joe’ and any other law-abiding firearms owner should never be in danger of a five year prison sentence as a result of processing delays.”