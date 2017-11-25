Yellowhead Road and Bridge preparing for another dump of snow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road and Bridge will have crews out responding to the heavy snow that’s expected over the next 24 hours.

Saturday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass. Yellowhead Road and Bridge is predicting there could be up to 30 cm of snow in some places. The highest amount of snow is expected near Hudson’s Hope.

Environment Canada says Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge can expect 5 cm of snow Saturday and another 10 cm by Sunday afternoon.

Make sure to check www.drivebc.ca for up to date road conditions. If you see any road concerns in the North Peace, you can contact YRB at 1-888-883-6688.