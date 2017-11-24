World Remembers program at Dr. Kearney recognized at SD 60 meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 board members recognized Dr. Kearney Junior Secondary School’s World Remembers program at Monday’s meeting.

Angela Griffin who teaches at the school decided to change things up at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony by introducing the World Remembers program.

Griffin the Special Ed, English and Social teacher hosts the school’s ceremony every year. She came up the idea after listening to a project on the radio in late October. Griffin added,

“I was listening to the CBC Sunday edition and the Canadian Actor R.H Thompson was speaking with Michael Enright about a project called the World Remembers.”

The project is a Canadian initiative where a list of all the names of the fallen soldiers from WWI is projected onto a screen 48 days before November 11th, because it takes 48 days to run through the entire list of names. This is done as a way to remember soldiers who gave their lives from across the globe.

After getting the green light from the principal of the school, Griffin added the program to the ceremony with a number of students lending a hand or voice from singing O’Canada to reciting hymns. On top of playing a slideshow with the names and pictures of the fallen soldiers in the gymnasium.