World Under 17 Hockey Challenge gets underway in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The tournament gets underway today with four games scheduled in preliminary play.

Four games are on the schedule for today. In Fort St. John Canada Red will take on Finland at 2:30 and at 7 p.m. Russia will play Sweden. The only tickets available for games in Fort St. John are standing room tickets. Those can be purchased at the North Peace Arena starting at 12 p.m.

Moose FM will also be broadcasting a game a day during the tournament. The first game to be broadcast will be the 2:30 game. You can listen live at www.moosefm.ca or at 100.1 Moose FM.

In Dawson Creek, Canada Black faces Canada White at 2:30 and at 7 p.m. the US plays the Czech Republic. Tickets for Dawson Creek games can be purchased at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca or in person at the Encana Events Centre.

Here is the rest of the World U17 Hockey Challenge Schedule:

Date Time Team Team Location Nov. 5 2:30 Canada Red Finland NPA Live on Moose FM Nov. 5 2:30 Canada White Canada Black Encana Nov. 5 7 p.m. Russia Sweden NPA Nov. 5 7 p.m. USA Czech Republic Encana Nov. 6 2:30 Finland Russia NPA Nov. 6 2:30 Canada White USA Encana Nov. 6 7 p.m. Sweden Canada Red NPA Live on Moose FM Nov. 6 7 p.m. Czech Republic Canada Black Encana Nov. 7 2:30 Sweeden Finland NPA Nov. 7 2:30 Czech Republic Canada White Encana Nov. 7 7 p.m. Russia Canada Red NPA Live on Moose FM Nov. 7 7 p.m. USA Canada Black Encana Nov. 9 2:30 Quarter-final Quarter-final NPA Nov. 9 2:30 Quarter-final Quarter-final Encana Nov. 9 7 p.m. Quarter-final Quarter-final NPA Live on Moose FM Nov. 9 7 p.m. Quarter-final Quarter-final Encana Nov. 10 1:30 Placement Placement NPA Nov. 10 2:30 Placement Placement Encana Nov. 10 6 p.m. Semifinal Semifinal NPA Live on Moose FM Nov. 10 7 p.m. Semifinal Semifinal Encana Live on TSN Nov. 11 2:30 Bronze Bronze Encana Live on TSN Nov. 11 7 p.m. Gold Gold Encana Live on Moose FM & TSN