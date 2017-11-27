WorkBC’s Find Your Fit workshop tour stops in Fort Nelson today

FORT NELSON, B.C. — WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour will be stopping at Fort Nelson Secondary School today, which will feature an open house from 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.

The Fit Your Fit tour is targeted at students in Grades 5 – 10 to help them discover a range of in-demand careers in B.C. with up to 16 career activity stations. The stations will feature information for 11 separate career paths, including those in the transportation, construction, medical, trades, mechanical, engineering, and information technology sectors.

“It’s never too late to learn a new skill, trade or profession,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “If you are a student, parent or job seeker looking for great information about a new career, the Find Your Fit Tour stop can help you start planning your future.”

The provincial government said that the Tour builds on its commitment to provide British Columbians with the services they need by providing them with the information to help make decisions about education and training.

Tour dates for the Find Your Fit tour are available online at https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx.