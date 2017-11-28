WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour stops in Fort St. John tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour will be coming to North Peace Secondary School on Wednesday, which will include an open house from 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.

The Fit Your Fit tour is targeted at students in Grades 5 – 10 to help them discover a range of in-demand careers in B.C. with up to 16 career activity stations. The stations will feature information for 11 separate career paths, including those in the transportation, construction, medical, trades, mechanical, engineering, and information technology sectors.

“The Find Your Fit Tour stop in Fort St. John is an exciting opportunity for students to get hands-on experience with careers that are in demand,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “We know that eight out of every 10 jobs need some level of post-secondary education or training. We need it all, from tech to trades through to health care and business.”

The provincial government said that the Tour builds on its commitment to provide British Columbians with the services they need by providing them with the information to help make decisions about education and training.

Tour dates for the Find Your Fit tour are available online at https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx.