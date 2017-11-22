WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour stops in Dawson Creek tomorrow

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — WorkBC’s Find Your Fit Tour will be stopping at the Dawson Creek Secondary School’s Central Campus on Thursday, which will feature an open house from 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.

The Fit Your Fit tour is targeted at students in Grades 5 – 10 to help them discover a range of in-demand careers in B.C. with up to 16 career activity stations. The stations will feature information for 11 separate career paths, including those in the transportation, construction, medical, trades, mechanical, engineering, and information technology sectors.

“Our province needs it all, everything from nurses, to HR professionals and pilots,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister Melanie Mark. “The Find Your Fit Tour is an opportunity for Hudson’s Hope students to get their hands on the information they need about dynamic and rewarding careers that will help their future take off.”

The provincial government said that the Tour builds on its commitment to provide British Columbians with the services they need by providing them with the information to help make decisions about education and training.

Tour dates for the Find Your Fit tour are available online at https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx.