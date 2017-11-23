Women’s Soccer League Icebreaker tournament results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League hosted its season-opening Icebreaker tournament last weekend.

In the competitive pool in which six teams were in contention, D&D defeated Prospect by the score of 3-2. In the recreational pool of eight teams, the Royal Rebels edged the GP Tornadoes 3-2.

Tournament Director Kristen Danczak said,

“It was a great weekend of soccer as everyone enjoyed themselves. I can’t complain about how things went for the first tournament of the year.”