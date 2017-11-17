Women’s Soccer League hosting Icebreakers Tournament this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League is hosting its Icebreaker Tournament this weekend at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.
Six teams from the FSJWSL will participate along with seven recreational teams. The Grande Prairie Tornadoes will also be making the trip for the action. Round robin games take place on Friday and Saturday, while the finals get underway on Sunday. Each team will play a minimum of three games. There will be a food drive and relay competition in support of the Fort St. John’s Women’s Resource Society.
The FSJ Roller Derby Association will have a beer garden open on Friday and Saturday night.
The full schedule and pools can be viewed below:
Rec Pool 1: Aftershock, Shattered Wings, Murray GM, Stripes
Rec Pool 2: Canfor, Royal Rebels, Highmark, Tornadoes
Comp Pool 1: D&D, Euroderma Spa, AltaGas
Comp Pool 2: Young Guns, KBRD Mean Green, Prospect
Friday
1 7:00 p.m. Shattered Wings Vs. Murray GM
2 8:00 p.m. D&D Vs. Euroderma Spa
3 9:00 p.m. Highmark Vs. Royal Rebels
4 10:00 p.m. Aftershock Vs. Stripes
5 11:00 p.m. Prospect Vs. Young Guns
Saturday
6 8:00 a.m. Tornadoes Vs. Canfor
7 9:00 a.m. Shattered Wings Vs. Aftershock
8 10:00 a.m. AltaGas Vs. Euroderma Spa
9 11:00 a.m. Stripes Vs. Murray GM
10 12:00 p.m. Highmark Vs. Canfor
11 1:00 p.m. KBRD Mean Green Vs. Prospect
12 2:00 p.m. Royal Rebels Vs. Tornadoes
13 3:00 p.m. Murray GM Vs. Aftershock
14 4:00 p.m. AltaGas Vs. D&D
15 5:00 p.m. Tornadoes Vs. Highmark
16 6:00 p.m. Canfor Vs. Royal Rebels
7:00 p.m. Team Pictures (Optional)
8:00 p.m. Relay Competition
17 9:00 p.m. Young Guns Vs. KBRD Mean Green
18 10:00 p.m. Shattered Wings Vs. Stripes
7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Social Event
Sunday
19 10:00 a.m. 3rd COMP 1 Vs. 3rd COMP 2
20 11:00 a.m. 1st REC Pool 1 Vs. 2nd REC Pool 2
21 12:00 p.m. 1st REC Pool 2 Vs. 2nd REC Pool 1
22 1:00 p.m. 1st COMP Pool 1 Vs. 2nd COMP Pool 2
23 2:00 p.m. 2nd COMP Pool 1 Vs. 1st COMP Pool 2
24 3:00 p.m. W G20 Vs. W G21
25 4:00 p.m. W G22 Vs. W G23