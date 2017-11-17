Women’s Soccer League hosting Icebreakers Tournament this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Soccer League is hosting its Icebreaker Tournament this weekend at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.

Six teams from the FSJWSL will participate along with seven recreational teams. The Grande Prairie Tornadoes will also be making the trip for the action. Round robin games take place on Friday and Saturday, while the finals get underway on Sunday. Each team will play a minimum of three games. There will be a food drive and relay competition in support of the Fort St. John’s Women’s Resource Society.

The FSJ Roller Derby Association will have a beer garden open on Friday and Saturday night.

The full schedule and pools can be viewed below:

Rec Pool 1: Aftershock, Shattered Wings, Murray GM, Stripes

Rec Pool 2: Canfor, Royal Rebels, Highmark, Tornadoes

Comp Pool 1: D&D, Euroderma Spa, AltaGas

Comp Pool 2: Young Guns, KBRD Mean Green, Prospect

Friday

1 7:00 p.m. Shattered Wings Vs. Murray GM

2 8:00 p.m. D&D Vs. Euroderma Spa

3 9:00 p.m. Highmark Vs. Royal Rebels

4 10:00 p.m. Aftershock Vs. Stripes

5 11:00 p.m. Prospect Vs. Young Guns

Saturday

6 8:00 a.m. Tornadoes Vs. Canfor

7 9:00 a.m. Shattered Wings Vs. Aftershock

8 10:00 a.m. AltaGas Vs. Euroderma Spa

9 11:00 a.m. Stripes Vs. Murray GM

10 12:00 p.m. Highmark Vs. Canfor

11 1:00 p.m. KBRD Mean Green Vs. Prospect

12 2:00 p.m. Royal Rebels Vs. Tornadoes

13 3:00 p.m. Murray GM Vs. Aftershock

14 4:00 p.m. AltaGas Vs. D&D

15 5:00 p.m. Tornadoes Vs. Highmark

16 6:00 p.m. Canfor Vs. Royal Rebels

7:00 p.m. Team Pictures (Optional)

8:00 p.m. Relay Competition

17 9:00 p.m. Young Guns Vs. KBRD Mean Green

18 10:00 p.m. Shattered Wings Vs. Stripes

7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. Social Event

Sunday

19 10:00 a.m. 3rd COMP 1 Vs. 3rd COMP 2

20 11:00 a.m. 1st REC Pool 1 Vs. 2nd REC Pool 2

21 12:00 p.m. 1st REC Pool 2 Vs. 2nd REC Pool 1

22 1:00 p.m. 1st COMP Pool 1 Vs. 2nd COMP Pool 2

23 2:00 p.m. 2nd COMP Pool 1 Vs. 1st COMP Pool 2

24 3:00 p.m. W G20 Vs. W G21

25 4:00 p.m. W G22 Vs. W G23