Woman reported missing in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Shantelle McKeen was last seen on November 14th, when she left her home on foot and didn’t return. Police say that McKeen is known to live a high-risk lifestyle, and they believe she may be with individuals who encourage that lifestyle.

In a release, Cst. Jaime Ekkel said that McKeen could possibly be staying in or near the Strata Place Condominiums in Dawson Creek. She is described as First Nations, standing 5’ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes, and short-cropped hair with bleach blonde tips. McKeen was last seen wearing tan leggings, a red jacket, and purple rain boots.

Anyone with information on Shantelle McKeen or her whereabouts is urged to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).