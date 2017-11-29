Wokeley murder trial adjourned until December 20th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The second-degree murder trial of Leon Wokeley, who has been charged in connection with the death of Blueberry First Nation resident Pamela Napoleon over three years ago, made his second court appearance today.

Wokeley, who is also a member of the Blueberry First Nation, appeared in court via video link from Prince George. The hearing began when prosecutor Peter Whyte advised Justice Brian Daley that the Crown had yet to provide full disclosure of its case against Wokeley, who is also facing charges of arson and indecency to human remains. He said that Crown expected the RCMP to provide two further lots of disclosure in the coming weeks.

Whyte added that he and Wokeley’s defence lawyer Georges Rivard had discussed the best date for the trial to reconvene, and suggested the case be adjourned until December 20th. Rivard said that he had received some disclosure from Crown Counsel on Tuesday and that once he is able to review the rest of the disclosure, he would be able to suggest a date for a bail hearing.

The judge granted the request, and set a date for the next hearing, when Wokeley will once again appear via video link. Wokeley’s trial has been adjourned until December 20th, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fort St. John law courts.