Whalley steps down as North Peace Airport director

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Vantage Airport Group has announced that the North Peace Regional Airport’s managing director Mike Whalley stepped down over the weekend.

According to a statement from Vantage spokeswoman Kate Donegani, Whalley resigned from his position on November 4th. He had been with the airport since 2007 and was appointed Managing Director in 2014.

“During this time, the airport has steadily welcomed more passengers through an increase in daily flights and invested in terminal and airside infrastructure improvements,” said Donegani in a statement. “Thanks to his experience and understanding of the airport’s important role as an economic engine, the airport is poised to continue sustained growth and contributions to the city and region. We thank Mike for his contributions to the airport and wish him the best.”

Vantage also announced that Gord Duke has been appointed to the airport’s Managing Director role, effective immediately. Duke most recently served as Garda Aviation Services’ Regional Director for the Prairies. He was also the Director of Operations for Halifax International Airport Authority for eight years.

Vantage Airport Group runs the airport on behalf of the North Peace Airport Society, which has owned the airport since 1997 when it was purchased from Transport Canada.