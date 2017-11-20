Weekend snowfall pushes November total in Fort St. John to nearly double monthly average

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is back to working on clearing roads that are designated Priority 1 after yet another dump of snow this past weekend.

A total of 15.2 centimetres of snow fell at the North Peace Airport weather station on Saturday and Sunday, bringing this month’s total snowfall at the airport to 64.5 centimetres. That’s nearly twice average amount of 32.5 cms that usually falls at the airport in the month of November.

In a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, the City said that after last weekend’s snowstorm, snowplow crews are out in full force attempting to get Priority 1 roads cleared and graded before moving back on to Priority 2 residential streets. In a separate post, City also pointed out some of the complaints it has received from residents about its snow removal policy, many of which are contradictory. The City said on Friday that it has four graders and three plow trucks working 24 hours per day right now with additional resources also deployed to help get roads and sidewalks cleared.