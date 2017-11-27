Weekend collisions around the Peace leave four injured

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Snowy, wintery weather is considered to be a possible factor in at least two serious crashes on Peace Region roads over the weekend.

The first crash occurred at around 11:00 Friday morning on Highway 2 south of Pouce Coupe. A semi-truck and another truck collided, sending one person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP. The highway was closed for nearly four hours before it was reopened close to 3:00 in the afternoon. The cause of the crash is not known, but Cpl. Saunderson said that roads were reported to be very icy at the time.

Later that same day, another crash occurred just north of Powder King in the Pine Pass on Highway 97. The collision involved a semi-truck and a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck and occurred some time before 7:45 p.m. The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, while the passenger reportedly suffered minor injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer unit was uninjured.

On Sunday, the Alaska Highway was closed for several hours near Wonowon after a pickup truck collided with a semi in the middle of the afternoon. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were transported to hospital in serious condition, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. Cpl. Saunderson said that the cause of that crash is not known, but that road conditions were reportedly poor at the time.