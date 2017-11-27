Watt School Dancers have successful trip to Victoria in early November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Watt School of Irish Dance team had a successful Remembrance Day weekend in Victoria.

The team consisting of nineteen local dancers were competing at the Western Canadian Irish Dance Championships. Positions were available for the 2018 North American Championships in Orlando from June 30th to July 4th and the World Championships in Glasgow from March 24th to April 1st.

Eighteen of the dancers secured their spot in next year’s events. Jordan Crawford (U15), Naia Gibbons (U11) and Reese Gibbons (U8) won their respective age groups.