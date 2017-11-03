Unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. rose to 6 percent last month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After two straight months hovering just above the five percent mark, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. jumped up to six percent in October.

According to data released by Stats Canada today, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. last month was 6.0 percent. In October, there was a decrease of roughly seven hundred full-time jobs, though the number of part-time jobs actually increased by around 300. The rate of employment in the region decreased by 0.7 percent to 66.9 percent, which is still the highest rate of employment in the province.

Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate is now ranked as the third-highest region in the province, behind only the Thompson-Okanagan’s rate of 8.0 percent, and the 7.7 percent unemployment rate in the Kootenays. The lowest rate of unemployment in the province was seen in the Lower Mainland, which had a rate of 4.2 percent.

The provincial unemployment rate sat at 4.9 percent in October. Provincially, the number of full-time jobs dropped, while the number of part-time jobs also increased. Canada’s national unemployment rate was identical to Northeast B.C.’s rate of 6.0 percent, a drop of three percentage points.