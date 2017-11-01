U17 World Hockey Challenge exhibition play starts Thursday; Gold medal tickets sold-out

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The U17 World Hockey Challenge exhibition play begins Thursday afternoon.

Canada Black will play Finland to kick-off the afternoon at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. followed by Canada White taking on Russia in the night-cap at 7 p.m.

In Dawson Creek the first exhibition game will see the Czech Republic take on Sweden at 2:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Canada Red will take on the US. Both games will be played at the Encana Events Centre.

Tickets for the pre-tournament games are still available and are only $5 each.

Gold Medal Game tickets are sold-out

People are encouraged to get their tickets now before it’s to late for the rest of the games. General manager of the Encana Event Centre Ryan MacIvor said, “There are only single seat tickets available for the gold medal game at this point. Which is not an ideal situation if someone is wanting to bring their family or friends to the game. The event is on it’s way to being another massive success.”

This years inventory for tickets is a lot less and tickets and selling more rapidly compared to in 2015. MacIvor added, “Big ticket games such as the Russia vs Canada game will also be sold out in the near future.”

Event organizers are working with sponsors to try to release more tickets to the public for all games.

People looking to buy tickets in Fort St. John can do so at the North Peace Arena during the following dates and times:

Thursday Nov 2 – Opens at 12PM – open until after 2nd intermission of last game

Friday, Nov 3 – 10am-4pm

Saturday, Nov 4 – 10am-4pm

Sunday, Nov 5 – Opens at 12PM – open until after 2nd intermission of last game

Monday, Nov 6 – Opens at 12PM – open until after 2nd intermission of last game

Tuesday, Nov 7 – Opens at 12PM – open until after 2nd intermission of last game

Wednesday, Nov 8 – 10am-4pm

Thursday, Nov 9 – Opens at 12PM – open until after 2nd intermission of last game

Friday, Nov 10 – Opens at 12PM – open until after 2nd intermission of last game

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca

The full tournament starts Sunday in both communities. The full schedule can be viewed here.