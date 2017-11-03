U16 Boys played U18 Girls in intra-club friendly soccer game last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The FSJ Northern Strickers U16 Boys and Dan Turner’s U18 Girls soccer teams played in a intra-club indoor soccer match this past Saturday.

The teams were using the match as a training exercise for a Tier 2 indoor tournament in Spruce Grove on Saturday and Sunday. While the girls are preparing for the their next Tier 1 league games in Edmonton. The teams played three periods of 25 minutes. The boys came out firing in the first period as they were playing with boards in play which favours attacking teams. They would strike early and often to take the first game by a score of 6-1. For the middle stanza the score was reset to 0-0 and the boards were taken out but still including rebounds off the goal walls. The boys would win the second period 3-2. The final frame saw the girls challenge the boys for control as they would win 3-1, for a final score of 10-6 in favour of the boys team.

Both coaches were pleased with the result. As the boys team was working on ball control, composure and team comradery. The girls were more focused on pace, decision making and intensity.

A rematch is scheduled for December.