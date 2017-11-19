Tundra Processing Solutions wins the annual Petroleum Associations bonspiel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Petroleum Associations’ 57th annual bonspiel wrapped up yesterday at the Curling Club with Tundra Processing Solutions claiming first place.

Thirty teams consisting of Curling Club members from Fort St. John and Dawson Creek were participating in the event that kicked off on Wednesday.

Teams were treated to a stag banquet on Thursday night and music and dancing Friday evening.

The A final saw Tundra defeat Brad Brain Financial to win the event and claim a number of prizes including $350 per team member. That cash could either be kept or turned into a number of items such as watches to various pieces of jewelry, with a total of $50,000 in prizes available.

In the B final, Nalco Champion was victorious over BV Land. In the C final, Rodgers defeated DRS. Northern Vac was victorious in the D final after beating Norweld. IPAC defeated Trackers in the E final.

General Manager of the Curling Club Braden Whitford said, “We had a great turnout again this year. It’s a fantastic event and we nearly met our limit of 32 teams, with 30 participating.”

Each team played a guaranteed three round-robin games. The objective was to win every game you play. Whitford added, “As a team, you want to stay in the A pool. As each time a team loses they drop down a pool until they land in the E pool. A loss at that stage and you’re done.”