Tuesday’s Alaska Highway crash now reportedly fatal

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — One person has died in a crash Tuesday afternoon on the Alaska Highway between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

Cst. Jaime Ekkel with the Dawson Creek RCMP said that the multi-vehicle crash occurred on the Alaska Highway near the 237 Rd. in Farmington at around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. It was reported that a northbound Toyota Camry lost control and was struck on the passenger side by a gravel truck travelling southbound.

The driver and passenger of the Camry sustained injuries and were transported to hospital, while the driver of the gravel truck was uninjured. Cst. Ekkel said that the male passenger of the Camry succumbed to his injuries in the hospital late yesterday. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking anyone that saw the crash or that may have any information to call them at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).