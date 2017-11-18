Truck fire causes Highway 29 closure

UPDATE: As of 12 p.m. Saturday, Highway 29 is open to single lane alternating traffic in the area of an earlier truck fire. The truck fire was 9km west of the junction with Highway 97.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed in both directions at Bennett Road in Charlie Lake.

According to a tweet from Drivebc.ca, Highway 29 is closed due to a truck fire. Crews are working to put out the truck fire and hope to have the highway open by 4 p.m. The next update is expected by 1 p.m.

There is no detour listed at this time and anyone in the area should expect delays. Bennett Road is approximately 9km west of Highway 97.

We will post updates as information becomes available. If you have any information to share, email news@moosefm.ca

CLOSED – #BCHwy29 Truck fire has highway closed at Bennett Road in #CharlieLakeBC . Assessment in progress, expect delays. #FortStJohn — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) November 18, 2017