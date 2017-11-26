Travel not recommended between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Government officials with Public Works and Government Services Canada are recommending motorists stay at home if you plan to travel Highway 97 between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson.

Heavy snow that started late Saturday night and has continued into Sunday, has made for dangerous conditions on the Alaska Highway between the two communities. A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson with another 5 to 10 cm before the weather front moves out the area late Sunday night.

A highway camera at Sikanni Chief shows the highway is snow covered and very slippery.

Crews are out clearing local highways, but travel is not recommended due to the amount of snow. For more information on the highways around Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, click here.

For updates on the highways in B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca