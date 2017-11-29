Transportation Board to hold hearing in Fort St. John about Greyhound route changes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Passenger Transportation Board will hold public hearings to gather feedback about Greyhounds proposal to stop bus service in some parts of Northern B.C., including Fort St. John.

The hearings will take place in Fort St. John, Prince George, Terrace and Smithers between December 11 and December 14.

Greyhound Canada has asked the Passenger Transportation Board to eliminate nine routes and reduce service on 10 routes. “Public meetings will allow the Passenger Transportation Board to hear directly from individuals and community representatives about their transportation use and how the proposed changes could affect them,” said Catharine Read, chair of the PT Board. “The Board will also hear directly from Greyhound about its passenger services and business model that relates to the application.”

The deadline for registering as a speaker at a meeting is noon on Friday, December 8, 2017. More than 220 written comments and 1,700 form letter e-mails have been sent to the Board about Greyhounds plan.

The hearings will be held on the following dates:

• Prince George December 11, 2017

• Terrace December 12, 2017

• Smithers December 13, 2017

• Fort. St. John December 14, 2017

The Board will issue its final decision early in 2018.

At the end of August, Greyhound announced that it would apply with the board to cease operations on four routes: Prince George to Prince Rupert; Prince George to Valemount; Prince George to Dawson Creek; and Dawson Creek to Whitehorse. The company claims that ridership has declined on those routes by 51 percent in the last seven years. The company said that province-wide, it has seen ridership decrease by 46 percent in the same timeframe.