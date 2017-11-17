TransCanada forecasting LNG exports from B.C. to start in 2027

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — TransCanada’s NOVA Gas Transmission division is forecasting that the first LNG exports from the B.C. Coast could be setting sail in ten years’ time.

According to an article by Natural Gas Intelligence, NOVA Gas is forecasting that exports of liquefied natural gas from B.C. will start loading tankers with 700 million cubic feet per day of LNG, which it says will rise to 3.4 billion cubic feet per day by 2032.

NOVA Gas did not say which of the LNG export terminals proposed to be built in B.C. would succeed. But, the article does mention the Shell-backed LNG Canada group. LNG Canada is the anchor customer for TransCanada’s proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The project was also mentioned by B.C. Premier John Horgan on his first day in office as a project that his government would approve if its proponents made a positive final investment decision. Shell has said that it is aiming to make a construction decision on the proposed terminal in 2018.

Story courtesy Natural Gas Intelligence: http://www.naturalgasintel.com/articles/112460-ngtl-forecasting-growing-canadian-lng-exports