TransCanada begins shipping more gas from Western Canada to the East Coast

CALGARY, A.B. — TransCanada Corp. announced that its Canadian Mainline began shipping additional natural gas from the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to markets in Eastern Canada and the U.S. as part of its Long-Term Fixed Price service.

“The LTFP service is one solution that will help western Canadian natural gas producers better compete in the North American gas market,” said Tracy Robinson, TransCanada’s senior vice president, Canada Gas. “Our customers will get more of their gas to key markets at a lower cost, benefiting those companies as well as consumers, governments, communities and stakeholders.”

“As a transportation company, our role is to help connect our customers’ resources to the higher value markets where they are needed,” Robinson added. “We know our customers are facing new competitive challenges, and we are working with them to find solutions so we can all share in the long-term success of the WCSB.”

TransCanada said that Long-Term Fixed Price shippers have agreed to long-term contracts that will transport enough natural gas to heat more than six million North American homes daily.