Trackers suffer disappointing loss at the hands of Peace River last week
Trackers during warmup. Photo taken by Brady Ratzlaff.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – THE NEBC and Yukon Trackers welcomed the Bouchier Division-leading Peace River Royals to town last Friday for a game which they lost 4-1.

The first period saw both teams score no goals in a pretty even 20 minutes of play. The Royals scored two goals to take a 2-0 lead in the opening five minutes of the middle frame. Which they held into the intermission. In the visitors added another to make it 3-0 before Connor Kindrat broke the shutout outbid with 4:25 remaining. Noah Lang and Cody Bueckert picked up the helpers on the 3-1 goal. The visitors added an empty-net tally late and took the game by a 4-1 score.

Tyler MacArthur saved 21 of 24 shots.

After the loss, the Trackers fell six points back of the first place Royals.

Head coach Gerard Decaire said, “We played a game that had so many ups and downs and allowed them to go up 3-0 before we found the back of the net. You can’t do that against a really good team in your own division. That was a four-point swing right there as we sit even tied for second with Fort McMurray and even further back of Peace River.”

Next up for the Trackers is a trip to Grande Prairie for a tilt with the Drilling Storm on Friday. Puck Drops at 7:30 p.m.

