Trackers split two game set in Fort McMurray last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. and Yukon Trackers came home with two out of a possible four points this weekend.

Saturday nights contest saw the Trackers score the opening goal with 4:28 to go in first period courtesy Connor Kindrat’s powerplay goal. Connor Bowie and Curtis Hammond collected the helpers. They would take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The visitors would make it 2-0 after Cayden Frennette found the net with 5:29 in the middle stanza after taking a pass from Nick Loewen and Devan Minard. Shots after two were in favor of the Trackers 26-13.

The home side would score three straight goals to take the lead 3-2, but 35 seconds later Logan Kimmie would even the score with a great individual effort. Then with 28 seconds remaining in the third Connor Kindrat would score the go-ahead 4-3 goal. That goal was also unassisted.

Goaltender Dakota Olson made 26 of 29 saves in the win. The Trackers outshot Fort McMurray 41-26.

Connor Kindrat lead the team with two goals, while Cayden Frenette and Logan Kimmie each had one goal.

In Sunday’s morning affair the visitors once again leaped out to a 1-0 lead. Not even two minutes into the first period after Devan Minard deposited the puck into the net. Curtis Hammond and Connor Bowie were the setup duo. The teams would head into the first intermission locked at 1-1.

The second period had a flurry of goals as Duncan Ross made it 2-1 for the Trackers at 14:05 of the middle frame. Connor Bowie and Curtis Hammond had the assists. The Barons would tie things at 2-2 three minutes later before Connor Bowie bulged the twine with 1:33 to go to put his team up 3-2. Hammond and Minard collected the helpers. However in a six-second span in the last 20 seconds of the period the Barons tied and took the lead 4-3 into the final period.

Neither team scored in the third as the Trackers hit a number of posts but couldn’t find the tying goal.

Goaltender Dakota Olson made 27 of 31 saves.

Connor Bowie and Curtis Hammond each finished with three points. Devan Minard chipped in with a goal and an assist.

Head coach Gerard Dicaire said, “We have moments where we play great followed by lapses. Consistency is something that we as coaches continue to teach these kids about.”

Dicaire also talked about how his team was playing short-handed as a result of injuries. “We can’t use injuries as an excuse, every team battles through them. It’s some adversity for the team that they need to battle through and learn from the experiences.”

The Trackers welcome the first place Peace River Royals to town on Friday at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.