Trackers pick up big victory in Grande Prairie over the weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers returned home on Friday night after defeating the Grande Prairie Storm.

The Trackers didn’t get the start they were looking for as the home side opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game. The visitors tied it at 1-1 with 4:06 to play on an unassisted goal by Connor Bowie.

The second stanza didn’t see any scoring until late in the frame. After falling behind 2-1 the Trackers responded on a great passing play between Connor Kindrat and Curtis Hammond that was finished off by Kindrat. With one second left Tyler Turner scored on the powerplay to put the Trackers up to 3-2, assisted by Connor Bowie and Zury Reschke.

The third frame saw the Trackers add to the lead 4-2 at 15:21 when Hammond found the net after working the puck around the offensive zone with Duncan Ross and Cody Bueckert. Hammond scored his second of the period just over seven minutes later, to make it 5-2. The Trackers added one more with seven seconds left when Noah Lang hit the scoresheet, Connor Kindrat and John Herrington assisted.

Tyler MacArthur stopped 25 of 27 shots, while the Storms goaltender made 22 of 28 saves.

With the win, the team improves its record to 6-4-1, six points behind the Peace River Royals in the Bouchier Division standings.

Head coach Gerard Dicaire said, “The coaching staff felt our boys weren’t competing hard enough on a consistent basis. We had a tough week of practice to preach these habits. The team played well and won a hard-fought game against an underrated team in Grande Prairie. The true test will be in Prince George this weekend.”

Up next for the Trackers is a trip to Prince George for a tournament this weekend. Where they will play the NWCAA Bruins out of Calgary, Seafair, Semiahmoo Ravens and the Coast Inn of the North PG Cougars. Puck drop for their first game is at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

You can watch every game online at www.ustream.tv