Trackers loose semi-final game in a shootout in PG

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers returned home after a tournament in Prince George over the weekend.

The Trackers opened the tournament on Friday morning versus the Semiahmoo Ravens with a 5-1 victory. The team never trailed in the game as four straight goals in the second and third periods led them to the win. Aiden Craige-Steele led the way with three points.

Friday’s afternoon affair versus Seafair didn’t go as smoothly as the earlier game. The Trackers allowed opening minute goals in all three periods as they fell to Seafair by the score of 5-4. John Herrington chipped in with two goals and an assist.

Game Three was very similar to the opening game of the tournament as the Trackers would use a strong second and third frames to take over the game and improve their record to 2-1 with a 5-2 win over the host Prince George Cougars. John Herrington scored two goals in the win.

The final game of round robin play was a back and forth affair with the NWCAA Bruins (Calgary). The team held a 4-3 lead late into the third but a goal with fifty-seven seconds remaining tied things up at fours and resulted in the Trackers finishing with a 2-1-1 record.

Sunday’s semifinal had them matched up with the Ravens once again but this time it was the Ravens who skated away victorious. Six goals in a ten-minute span to end the first period had things tied at three’s, the score the game remained at until the shootout where all three Trackers shooters were denied and as a result, would lose the shootout 1-0 and the game 4-3.

Head coach Gerard Dicaire said, “The Tournament was good, the boys are still struggling with consistency from game to game. In their defence, we play a high tempo style and five games in three days is a ton of hockey of this calibre. We had a chance to get a bye to the finals if we beat Calgary on Saturday night, but like most of the season we played down to their level.”

Up next for the Trackers is a three-game trip to Alberta starting on Friday in Lloydminster. Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m. The game can be watched live on the Trackers Ustream channel: www.ustream.tv/channel/nebctrackers