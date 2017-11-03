Trackers hit the road for a two game series in Fort McMurray this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. and Yukon Trackers hit the road for two games in Fort McMurray this weekend.

The Trackers are coming off a weekend where they went 1-1 as they lost to Peace River and beat Sherwood Park.

The weekend series versus the Barons gives the team opportunity to jump into first place in the Bouchier Division which is currently held by Peace River. Head coach Gerard Dicaire said, “The two road games against the Barons present a prime chance for us to jump ahead of Peace River in the standings. We have played Fort McMurray in the past and were victorious, we are looking to replicate that success.”

The Barons have a big physical team, but Dicaire knows how to counter punch that style of play. “We need to generate speed by our offence by playing solid defence, that’s our game plan.”

As for injuries the coach stated that John Herrington and Jayden Piket are still out. Goaltender Tyler MacArthur is the emergency backup for Team Canada Red and can’t travel with the team for their road trip. Dakota Olsen will start both games and a goalie from the Bantam team will be his back up. The Bantam team is also in Fort McMurray over the weekend.

Saturdays tilt with the Barons gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Sunday’s puck drop is 10:45 a.m.