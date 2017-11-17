Trackers hit the road for clash with the Drilling Storm in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. and Yukon Trackers are traveling to Grande Prairie for a game tonight versus the Drilling Storm.

The Trackers are coming off a disappointing 4-1 loss at home last weekend to the Peace River Royals as Connor Kindrat scored the lone goal for the home team. With the win, the Royals created some separation between them and the Trackers for first place in the Bouchier Division standings with a six-point lead. The Trackers now have a record of 5-4-1 through 10 games played.

Head coach Gerard Decaire said, “Consistency is something that we as coaches preach to these kids every day as it’s something that we need work. Our play has been very up and down this year. I think if we can rectify that and find come a level of consistency we will be tough to play against down the stretch.”

Tonight’s game in Grande Prairie starts at 7:30 p.m.