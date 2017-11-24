Trackers having Christmas gift card raffle draw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are having a Christmas raffle draw for their yearly fundraiser.

There are only 2,000 tickets printed with each going for $10. On December 9th and 10th they will be available at locations around the city such as Ernie’s Sports Experts, Safeway, and Save on Foods with the players dishing them out, as well as at the Trackers home games.

The draw will be on December 22nd before the Trackers game that night.

Event volunteer and parent Traci Hammond said, “The team has had a number of sponsors or local businesses that either donate a bunch of gift cards, or the team purchased them from the companies.”

The first place prize is $5,000 in gifts cards, second place in $1,700 worth of gift cards and third place is $500 worth of gift cards.