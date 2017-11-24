Trackers 1-0 after win this morning in Prince George, prepping for afternoon game

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Trackers are currently in Prince George for the Cougars’ Tier 1 Tournament.

The Trackers were victorious this morning over the Semiahmoo Ravens, winning by the score of 5-1. The Trackers never trailed in the game as the closest the Ravens got was within one goal. The Trackers outshot the Ravens 45 to 28 and Hunter Brown was awarded player of the game. Next up for the team is an afternoon clash with Seafair. Puck Drop is at 4:00 p.m.

The game can be watched online at www.ustream.tv/channel/nebctrackers. The full schedule can be viewed below.

Head coach Gerard Dicaire said, “We are going in blind as we don’t have a whole lot of information on the Calgary and lower mainland teams, PG we know well as we have played them three times. We are going to use this tournament to see where our team is going into provincials later in March. It will be a good measuring stick.”

As for regular season play, the Trackers travel to Alberta for a three-game road trip from December 1st to 3rd starting in Lloydminster, followed by a trip to Edmonton for tilts with the SSAC Lakewood Chevrolet and the PAC Saints.