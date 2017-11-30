Tourism Fort St. John looking for new board members 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tourism Fort St. John is looking for two new individuals that are passionate about increasing tourism in Fort St. John and the surrounding North Peace area to serve as board members.

The tourism board said that the volunteer positions are for a two-year term and that each requires a time commitment of roughly three hours per month.

Residents with a passion for the community and an interest in promoting it can submit a letter of intent and resume to Tourism Fort St. John Board Chair Christina Seguin, at christina.sequin@hilton.com.