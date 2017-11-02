Tidewater Midstream announces plans for gas plant near Grande Prairie

CALGARY, A.B. — Tidewater Midstream’s Board of Directors has approved the company to build a 100 million cubic feet per day sour, deep-cut Montney gas plant in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie, subject to regulatory approval.

Tidewater said that the project is supported by agreements with two anchor tenant customers, which include two 5 year take-or-pay gas handling agreements. The company added that it is finalizing commitments with several other producers for the remaining plant capacity, and is also evaluating a phase two expansion to increase capacity at its Pipestone Montney complex.

Based on the proposed construction schedule, operations are targeted to start up in mid-2019. Tidewater said that Phase One is estimated to cost approximately $210 million.