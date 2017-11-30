Three Peace Region communities receive grants from Northern Health

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Northern Health has announced $353,800.00 in funding for 10 projects in 17 communities across Northern B.C. that will improve opportunities and access to physical activity for residents.

The Active Communities grants are a one-time opportunity supported through the provincial Ministry of Health’s Active People, Active Places Physical Activity Strategy. The aim of the strategy is to support and provide access to physical activity for individuals and families in communities across the province.

Four of the projects that received funding are located in the Peace Region. The four organizations and communities that received funding are:

the Kwadacha First Nation, which received funding for the Kwadacha Roller Derby program;

the District of Hudson’s Hope, for its Multi-Use Trail Project;

the District of Tumbler Ridge, for promoting universal access in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark;

and the Peace River Regional District, for connecting community trails in the North and South Peace.