Team Canada Red hit the ice for first practice in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Canada Red took to the ice for their first practice as a team on Tuesday afternoon.

The players arrived late Monday night and enduring a nearly three hour practice where head coach Gilles Bouchard had his players work on everything from puck control, body positioning, skating and shooting drills.

Director of Hockey Canada in Fort St. John Spencer Hamilton said, “It was a busy day for the boys who had a high octane practice, got fed and went to bed after getting in late the night before. They will be practicing again today in the afternoon.”

The team will be following the same routine for the rest of the week before the event gets underway on Sunday.

Team Canada Red will be in a pool consisting of Russia, Finland and Sweden and will be taking place at the North Peace Arena.

They play versus the United States in exhibition play Thursday in Dawson Creek before opening the tournament against Finland on Sunday at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m.