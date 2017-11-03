Team Canada Red falls to Russia 3-2

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Canada White lost a close one to Russia by the score of 3-2 in exhibition play on Thursday.

Canada White would find themselves down 1-0 after the Russians would score midway through the first stanza. Jake Lee would even the score on the powerplay at 11:28 into the second with an unassisted screened shot from the point. Nicholas Porco would give the home side the lead 9:00 into the final frame. Logan Barlage took a pass from Michael Vukojevic who sacrificed his body to make the play. Russia would tie the game 4:45 later and then take the lead on the powerplay with a 1:57 remaining in the game. A late man advantage would allow Canada White to apply pressure but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Team Canada White finished 1 for 8 on the powerplay, while they were 1 for 6 on the penalty kill.

Taylor Gauthier would make 11 of 12 saves and Jonathan Lemieux stopped 10 of 12 pucks fired at him.

In Dawson Creek Team Canada Red got hammered by the United States by the score of 9-1. The teams would head into the locker rooms after one period tie at 1-1, however the United States would score three in the second and five in the third. Jack Hughes of the States finished with five points as his team outshot Canada Red 46-25.