Team Canada Black falls to Finland by a score of 4-2

Fort St. JOHN, B.C. -Finland defeated Team Canada Black in exhibition play this afternoon in Fort St. John.

Canada Black lead for the majority of the contest, but the Fin’s scored three goals in the last 1:08 of the third to take the game 4-2.

Sacha Mutala would open the scoring at 19:43 of the first period with Kirby Dach setting him up to make it 1-0. Mutala would score his second of the game at 11:53 of the third frame. Kach and Massimo Rizzo would collect the assists on the 2-0 goal.

Both teams would finish 0 for 5 on the powerplay. Team Canada Black netminders Nolan Maier would stop all 21 shots he faced while Roman Basran would allow four goals on 16 shots.

In Dawson Creek the Czech Republic would mount a comeback of their own with a 3-1 victory over Sweden. Sweden would break the ice with a goal two minutes into the third, but the Czech’s would respond with three straight to claim victory.