Taylor’s new curbside garbage collection program starts today

TAYLOR, B.C. — It’s the first official day for the District of Taylor’s new curbside garbage collection program.

Each residential property in Taylor has received a new 240L garbage container, similar to the containers used in Fort St. John and other communities.

According to a press release issued by the District last month, Taylor Council did discuss curbside recycling but decided to put that program on hold until a more in-depth review of recycling needs in the community can be completed.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the District of Taylor said it wanted to remind residents that their garbage needs to be placed in the new grey wheeled bins in order to be picked up for collection and that the bins need to be placed at the curb by 8:00 a.m.