Tanker truck fire closes Highway 29 west of Fort St. John for most of Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A tanker truck that caught fire caused heavy delays for motorists travelling between Fort St. John and Hudson’s Hope for most of the day Saturday.

YYellowheadRoad and Bridge North Peace General Manager Chris Charbonneau said that the truck fire started some time before 10:00 a.m. Saturday. According to Charbonneau, a tractor-trailer B-train unit hauling condensates caught fire, though the fire was confined to the tractor unit by the Charlie Lake Fire Department.

Charbonneau said that after the fire was extinguished, the highway remained closed for the rest of the morning and most of the afternoon as the condensate inside the B-train’s two tanks needed to be offloaded. He added that no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.