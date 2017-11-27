Sunday’s snowfall another record-breaker

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After last weekend’s dump of the white stuff, this month’s total amount of snowfall in Fort St. John is nearly three times the monthly average, and there are still four days left in November.

Environment Canada recorded a total of 21.8 centimetres of snow at the North Peace Airport weather station on Saturday and Sunday, bringing this month’s total snowfall amount to 86.3 centimetres. In an average November, the airport normally sees just 32.5 centimetres.

Sunday’s total snowfall amount of just over 20 cms broke the previous snowfall record for November 26th of 16.3 cms, which was set back in 1950.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa West said that this fall is shaping up to be wetter than normal, with precipitation amounts at the airport weather station seeing numbers in October and November of nearly three times average amounts. She said that the final data for the fall of 2017, which includes the months of September – November, will be available early next week.

West added that the forecast for this week does look slightly promising, with sunny skies predicted on Wednesday and Thursday. She said that while another system will move from the Coast into the Interior on Tuesday, most of its moisture is due to fall west of the Rockies, meaning there’s only a chance of flurries for the Peace Region.