Stone Sour to play Encana Events Centre in January

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Encana Events Centre has announced that Stone Sour and Halestorm along with special guests The Dead Deads will be coming to Dawson Creek on Monday, January 29, 2018.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Stone Sour’s formation, and the band has released a new album, Hydrograd.

“We’ve done a lot, we’ve come a long way,” said frontman Corey Taylor. “You’re definitely humbled by the fact that so many people around the world support and love you, that’s a gift. I’m proud of our history, but I’m not really tethered to it. I’m always thinking about what’s next, what’s the next great song I get to write and record with these guys? I’m not ready to turn around because I’m still pointed in the direction of the future. Our only real idea was to make a kick-ass rock and roll album.”

And with this attitude, the band came up with the fifteen songs on Hydrograd, displaying a range of sounds and styles that Taylor describes as “a real coming-out party for Stone Sour.” The band’s five previous albums have sold more than two million copies and earned them nine Top Ten Mainstream Rock singles and three Grammy nominations.

Widely acknowledged as one of modern hard rock’s most explosive live acts, Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. starting at $59.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca, by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Encana Events Centre.