Speedskater Morrison looking for better result this weekend in Norway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Speedskater Denny Morrison is looking for a better result this weekend in Stavanger, Norway for the second ISU World Cup of the season.

Last week in Heerenveen, Netherlands Morrison finished nineteenth in the 1000 metre event with a time of 1:10:72 and tenth place in the 1500 metre race with a time of 1:47:64. His Canadian Pursuit Team placed fourth with a time of 3:48:43.

He will be participating in the same three events starting on Friday with the 1000 metre race and the 1500 metre race on Sunday.

Morrison is aiming to qualify for the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. Any athlete who wins a medal in an individual race at one of four World Cup events this fall or finishes in the top five in points will qualify to represent Canada in that event. If Morrison makes the team, it will be the fourth time he will compete at the Olympics Winter Games.