Soccer Club U-17 Girls Strikers play in second leg of the EIYSA last weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club Under 17 Girls Strikers returned home after a three-game tournament in Edmonton over the weekend.

The Interdistrict Youth Soccer Association is a Tier 1, seven-team league. Its teams play 14 games over a six-month span. The girls played against the St. Albert Impact FC Drillers FC, and Internazionale Edmonton SC. While they didn’t record a win their head coach Dan Turner said, “Scoring from a corner early in the game against the Impact makes those players take us seriously.”

Clarie Turner added, “We had so many chances this weekend. We built our end well and kept the ball. We were much calmer and had more fun. Next game, we will get our shots off quicker.”

Local teams play one game a weekend, but due to travel FSJSC plays three games over one weekend once per month. Next up for the team is a trip back to Edmonton on December 8th for their third leg of the EIYSA.