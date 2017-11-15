Snowplow crews get roads cleared ahead of another forecast dump of snow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — City and highway road crews have been working on overdrive to get area roads cleared ahead of another big dump of snow forecast to fall on Wednesday.

A Snowfall Warning that was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday remains in effect today, as between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall in Fort St. John by the end of the day. An approaching cold front will move across the B.C. Interior and intensify on Wednesday with at least 10 cm expected during the day. The snow is forecast to taper to flurries on Wednesday evening in the front’s wake.

In Fort St. John, many of the City’s roads designated as Haul Off and Priority 1 under its Snow Removal schedule have been plowed and graded, though many residential side roads and alleyways have not yet been cleared.

The view at the intersection of Highway 97 and the Dangerous Goods Route near Dawson Creek just after 6:00 this morning (times are Pacific Standard Time) The view at Mason-Semple Road on the Hart Highway just after 6:00 this morning (times are Pacific Standard Time) The view at Tumbler Ridge on Highway 29 just after 6:00 this morning (times are Pacific Standard Time) The view at the bottom of the South Taylor Hill on the Alaska Highway just after 6:00 this morning (times are Pacific Standard Time) The view at Mile 73 on the Alaska Highway just after 6:00 this morning (times are Pacific Standard Time) The view at the intersection of 100th Ave. on the Alaska Highway just after 6:00 this morning (times are Pacific Standard Time)

According to B.C. Ministry of Transportation highway cams, despite near-continuous clearing by snowplow crews nearly all routes are reporting compact snow with slippery sections. Despite this, School District 59 Transportation Manager Jeff Lekstrom said that all school buses in the South Peace will be running on schedule today. At this point, there’s no word if any school buses in the North Peace have been cancelled.