Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Peace, Pine Pass and Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the North Peace and South Peace of B.C., the Alberta Peace and for the Pine Pass.

In the North and South Peace in B.C., the Alberta Peace and the Pine Pass could all see up to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday morning. The snow will start to become more intense Monday afternoon with a developing weather system. 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected by Tuesday morning.

Before you head out on local highways, make sure to visit www.drivebc.ca for road reports from British Columbia and in Alberta, you can get full road reports from 511.alberta.ca/map.html

Below is a copy of the full weather warning for all of the regions affected by the storm.

Alerts / Warnings

14h58 PST on Sunday 12 November 2017

Snow warning effective for:

Peace River North BC

South Peace River BC

Snow, leaving a total accumulation of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A warm front overlying the Arctic air in place will produce 10 to 15 centimeters of snow on Pine Pass and the Peace River region of British Columbia by Tuesday morning.

Strong snow will start falling on Monday afternoon and will stop by Tuesday morning as the front clears.

Adapt your driving to changing road conditions. Visibility can be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an e-mail to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or post a tweet using the hashtag # BCMORE.

3:33 PM MST Sunday 12 November 2017

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt

Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley

Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace

M.D. of Greenview near DeBolt

M.D. of Greenview near Little Smoky

M.D. of Greenview near O’Brien Prov. Park and Big Mtn Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Sturgeon Lake

M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview and New Fish Creek

M.D. of Greenview near Wapiti and Shuttler Flats Rec. Area

Snow is forecast to become more intense Monday afternoon with a developing weather system. 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected. Snow will taper off Tuesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.