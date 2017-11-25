Snowfall warning issued for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for up to 15 cm of snow on Sunday.

The warning is in place for the B.C. Peace and Pine Pass. Light snow will develop on Saturday and will intensify overnight and continue into Sunday afternoon before the system weakens.

In the B.C. Peace, the highest accumulation of snow will happen in areas closer to the Rocky Mountains. Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope and Tumbler Ridge can expect 5 cm of snow today and another 10 cm by Sunday afternoon.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2017-11-25 17:40 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

Snow expected on Sunday.

Light snow will develop on Saturday as a frontal system approaches the area. The snow will intensify overnight and continue until Sunday afternoon before the system weakens.

For the British Columbia Peace region, the greatest accumulation of snow will be for areas closest to the Rocky Mountains. Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope and Tumbler Ridge can expect 5 cm of snow today and another 10 cm by Sunday afternoon.

Fort St. John and Dawson Creek should expect slightly lesser amounts with this system.

Pine Pass is expected to receive 5 to 10 cm today and 15 cm on Sunday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.